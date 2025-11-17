Judge scolds inexperienced Trump prosecutor Lindsey Halligan over "missteps" in James Comey trial

Alexandria, Virginia - A judge involved in the trial against former FBI Director James Comey recently called attention to errors made by newly appointed federal prosecutor Lindsey Halligan which could jeopardize the case.

In a recent court order, a magistrate judge argued that first-time prosecutor Lindsey Halligan (r.) is making "missteps" that could sink her James Comey (l.) trial. © Collage: Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

On Monday, Magistrate Judge William Fitzpatrick issued a 24-page opinion in which he granted a request from Comey's legal team for prosecutors to quickly hand over all records related to secret grand jury proceedings.

They requested the records due to "fundamental misstatements of law" made by the prosecution.

In his opinion, Judge Fitzpatrick noted that he recognizes the request is "rarely granted," but explained that "the record points to a disturbing pattern of profound investigative missteps" which may have caused both sides to "potentially undermine the integrity of the grand jury proceeding."



Comey is facing charges of making false statements as well as obstruction of justice in connection with the probe he conducted into whether Donald Trump colluded with Russia to win the 2016 presidential election.

Last month, Comey's legal team asked the judge to dismiss the case, arguing that President Trump has "personal animus" towards him and is seeking retribution.