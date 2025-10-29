Ron DeSantis boasts about record number of executions in Florida

Tallahassee, Florida - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis took to social media to bizarrely boast about the number of people on death row his state has executed this year.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis boasted about how many people his state has executed. © AFP/Giorgio Viera

DeSantis took the time to respond to a concerned "America First" Republican who asked him to "clear out death row," because he believes that Florida isn't executing enough people.

"Now clear out death row," the person wrote on X. "We have hundreds on there waiting, and we're barely executing."

In response, DeSantis decided to boast about just how many people are being killed by the State of Florida since he became Governor.

The Governor reposted the man's claim and countered it by sharing a headline from The Independent Florida Alligator that read "Florida is executing people in record numbers. Here's what to know."

In the article, journalist Alexa Ryan writes that the state has executed 13 people this year, the highest figure recorded in the last 50 years.

She also cites data from the US Census Bureau and the Death Penalty Information Center stating that while Florida only makes 6% of the US' population, it accounts for 14% of the individuals on death row.

The execution rate was seemingly not enough for the X user, who went on to say that "We have executions happening but not enough to clear out death row."