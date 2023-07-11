Steve Bannon hit with $500,000 legal bill after court loss!

New York, New York - Steve Bannon, Donald Trump's disgraced ex-advisor, was ordered by a judge to pay nearly $500,000 to his former legal team.

The law firm of Davidoff Hutcher & Citron sued Bannon in February, claiming he'd only paid $375,000 of the more than $850,000 he owed for their legal representation across multiple years.



Bannon argued that he paid in full and terminated his relationship with the firm in January 2022.

But the lawyers successfully convinced Judge Arlene Bluth that Bannon continued using their services through November 2022 and owed another $480,487.87.

Davidoff Hutcher & Citron, a well-known firm that once beefed with New York Knicks owner James Dolan began representing Bannon in November 2020.



At that time, Bannon had been charged in federal court with fraud. Along with three other men, Bannon was accused of establishing a fake fundraiser to build a wall along the US-Mexico border, then taking the money for himself.

Then-president Donald Trump pardoned Bannon in the federal case hours before his term ended. The other three accused fraudsters were convicted and sentenced to multiple years in prison.