Supreme Court leans towards decision in case of religious charter school

Washington DC - The Supreme Court on Wednesday appeared to be leaning towards allowing public funding of a religious charter school in a case testing the historic separation of church and state.

Nearly all 50 states allow charter schools, of which there are some 8,000 in the country.

They are government-funded but operate independently of local school districts and are not allowed to charge tuition or have a religious affiliation.

The Catholic Church in Oklahoma is vying to open the nation's first publicly funded religious charter school, Saint Isidore of Seville.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled last year that the public funding mechanism for the proposed Catholic charter school in the central state was unconstitutional.

The separation between church and state is a bedrock principle in the US, rooted in the First Amendment of the Constitution. The separation has been upheld in many Supreme Court decisions.

During oral arguments on Wednesday, conservative justices on the court, however, appeared open to allowing public funding of the school, a position backed by the administration of Republican President Donald Trump.

"All the religious school is saying is, 'Don't exclude us on account of our religion,'" said Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a conservative Trump appointee.

"Our cases have made very clear... you can't treat religious people and religious institutions and religious speech as second class in the United States," Kavanaugh said, adding that it "seems like rank discrimination against religion."

The three liberal justices disagreed.

"We're not going to pay religious leaders to teach their religion," said Justice Sonia Sotomayor, one of the three Democratic appointees.