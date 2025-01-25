Supreme Court agrees to hear high-stakes case testing separation of church and state

Washington DC - The Supreme Court agreed on Friday to weigh whether public funds can be used to establish a religious charter school, a major case testing the historic separation of church and state.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled last year that the public funding mechanism for a proposed Catholic charter school in the southwestern state was unconstitutional.

Charter schools, of which there are some 8,000 in the US, are government-funded but operate independently of the local school district.

They are not allowed to charge tuition or have a religious affiliation.

The Supreme Court agreed to hear an appeal of the Oklahoma Supreme Court's ruling that blocked the state Charter School Board's 2023 approval of the St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School.

The separation of church and state is a founding US principle. The First Amendment of the Constitution forbids the establishment of a national religion or the preference of one religion over another.

An attorney for the conservative Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), which is representing the school board, welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court to hear the case.