Supreme Court to hear challenge to $6-billion Purdue opioid settlement

Washington DC - The US Supreme Court is to hear a challenge on Monday to Purdue Pharma's $6-billion opioids settlement immunizing the family that controlled the drugmaker from future litigation.

The Justice Department is arguing that members of the Sackler family, who earned tens of billions of dollars flooding the country with highly addictive opioids, should not legally gain sweeping protection in the deal.



Last year's settlement, which came after years of negotiations involving legal officials from all 50 US states, set aside $6 billion from the bankruptcy of Purdue, which made prescription painkillers like OxyContin, for victims of the opioid epidemic.

At the same time, the settlement, which was approved by a lower court, gave the families of Raymond Sackler and Mortimer Sackler protection from all future civil claims, effectively protecting their other assets from opioid-related lawsuits.

The Supreme Court put the settlement on hold at the request of the Justice Department, pending Monday's oral arguments.

In its complaint, the Justice Department said the Sacklers withdrew $11 billion from Purdue over the 11 years before the company filed for bankruptcy protection in 2019.