FBI chief says judge has been arrested for interfering with deportations

Washington DC - FBI Director Kash Patel said Friday a US judge was arrested for helping an undocumented migrant evade federal agents, escalating a growing struggle between the White House and courts over President Donald Trump 's hardline deportation policies.

FBI Director Kash Patel said on Friday that a Milwaukee judge was arrested for helping an undocumented migrant evade federal agents. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Hannah Dugan, a Milwaukee County circuit judge, allegedly "intentionally misdirected federal agents away from the subject" whom they were intending to detain at her courthouse, Patel said in a post on X, which he later deleted.

"The FBI arrested Judge Hannah Dugan out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin on charges of obstruction – after evidence of Judge Dugan obstructing an immigration arrest operation last week," Patel said in his post.

The migrant was arrested shortly afterwards.

"Thankfully, our agents chased down the perp on foot, and he's been in custody since, but the Judge's obstruction created increased danger to the public," Patel said.

The Trump-appointed FBI director deleted his post minutes after it appeared, and Dugan's status remained unclear.

A number of federal and state judges across the US have issued rulings that put several of Trump's executive actions on hold, particularly related to his bid to exercise unprecedented powers in deporting migrants.

The Trump administration has been butting heads with federal judges, rights groups, and Democrats who say he has trampled or ignored constitutionally enshrined rights in rushing to deport migrants, sometimes without the right to a hearing.