Alabama carries out execution of imprisoned man who asked to be killed
Atmore, Alabama - A 55-year-old who asked to be executed for the rape and murder of a woman in 2020 man was put to death in Alabama on Thursday.
James Osgood was killed via lethal injection at a prison in Atmore, the Alabama Department of Corrections said in a press release.
Osgood had been convicted of raping, stabbing and killing 44-year-old Tracy Lynn Brown with the help of his girlfriend, according to a report in USA Today.
The girlfriend, who was related to Brown, is serving a life sentence for the crime.
The Equal Justice Initiative (EJI), a nonprofit advocacy organization opposing the death penalty, said in a statement that Osgood himself had given up appealing his death sentence and had asked in a letter for his life to be ended.
EJI asserted Osgood was denied a fair trial and that the courts ignored several mitigating circumstances, such as Osgood's prior admittance to a psych ward and attempted suicide, as well as trauma from sexual abuse, malnutrition, and abandonment by his parents at birth.
The organization also published a photo of Osgood showing a dent in his head caused by a baseball bat.
The US has carried out 14 executions since the beginning of this year: 10 by lethal injection, two by firing squad, and two using nitrogen gas, a method denounced by the UN and experts as cruel and inhumane.
The death penalty has been abolished in 23 of the 50 US states, while three others – California, Oregon, and Pennsylvania – have moratoriums in place.
Cover photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire