Alabama carries out execution of imprisoned man who asked to be killed

Atmore, Alabama - A 55-year-old who asked to be executed for the rape and murder of a woman in 2020 man was put to death in Alabama on Thursday.

James Osgood was put to death in Atmore, Alabama, after asking to be executed for the rape and murder of a woman. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

James Osgood was killed via lethal injection at a prison in Atmore, the Alabama Department of Corrections said in a press release.

Osgood had been convicted of raping, stabbing and killing 44-year-old Tracy Lynn Brown with the help of his girlfriend, according to a report in USA Today.

The girlfriend, who was related to Brown, is serving a life sentence for the crime.

The Equal Justice Initiative (EJI), a nonprofit advocacy organization opposing the death penalty, said in a statement that Osgood himself had given up appealing his death sentence and had asked in a letter for his life to be ended.

EJI asserted Osgood was denied a fair trial and that the courts ignored several mitigating circumstances, such as Osgood's prior admittance to a psych ward and attempted suicide, as well as trauma from sexual abuse, malnutrition, and abandonment by his parents at birth.

The organization also published a photo of Osgood showing a dent in his head caused by a baseball bat.

The US has carried out 14 executions since the beginning of this year: 10 by lethal injection, two by firing squad, and two using nitrogen gas, a method denounced by the UN and experts as cruel and inhumane.