Supreme Court upholds ban on sleeping outdoors amid homelessness crisis

Washington DC - The Supreme Court on Friday said laws that ban unhoused people from sleeping outside were constitutional, rejecting arguments that the practice amounted to cruel and unusual punishment.

Demonstrators rally outside the Supreme Court in Washington DC in support of housing justice in the case of City of Grants Pass v. Johnson which could make it illegal to sleep outside. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

The decision by the Supreme Court justices could carry high stakes. A record 653,100 people are unhoused across the US, according to a 2023 count.



The case centered around regulations in the city of Grants Pass, Oregon, which banned camping or using any kind of bedding on public property after its public parks became filled with tents, blankets, and cardboard.

Those breaking the rules face hundred-dollar fines and possible prison sentences for repeat offenders.

In a 6-3 ruling, split along ideological lines, the country's highest court said homelessness is not a status protected by the US constitution's ban on cruel punishment.

"The Constitution’s Eighth Amendment serves many important functions, but it does not authorize federal judges to wrest those rights and responsibilities from the American people and in their place dictate this nation’s homelessness policy," wrote Justice Neil Gorsuch in the majority opinion.

The Supreme Court took up the case after a coalition of Republican-led states like Arizona and left-leaning leaders like California Governor Gavin Newsom complained that a lower court ruling was preventing them from addressing the homelessness crisis.

During arguments earlier this year, the Supreme Court's conservative wing suggested in questioning that the matter was an issue best solved by the cities and states themselves.