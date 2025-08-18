North Carolina lawsuit moves to remove pro-slavery inscription from Confederate monument

Columbia, North Carolina - A lawsuit is fighting to have a shocking "faithful slaves" etching removed from a Confederate monument outside a local courthouse.

A federal lawsuit is calling for a 123-year-old Confederate monument be modified to remove offensive pro-slavery text inscribed into its base.

The statue, which takes the form of a 23-foot Confederate soldier, is inscribed with the words "In appreciation of our faithful slaves," and is located on the steps of the Tyrrell County Courthouse.

"I just remember thinking that slaves had to be so-called faithful, or they would be punished or even worse," Sherryweed Robinson, who joined the lawsuit, told the New York Times.

Robinson described growing up in Columbia, North Carolina, and noticing the etching while performing with her high school band on the courthouse steps.

"As an adult, the words sitting on the grounds of a courthouse made me question whether Blacks could really receive justice there," she explained.