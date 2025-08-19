Kayle Bates to be executed over murder of woman he abducted

Miami, Florida - A 67-year-old man convicted of the 1982 murder of a woman he abducted from her office is to be put to death by lethal injection in Florida on Tuesday.

Kayle Bates is to be put to death by lethal injection in Florida on Tuesday. © Handout / Florida Department of Corrections / AFP

Kayle Bates was sentenced to death in 1983 for the murder of Janet Renee White (24), who worked at an insurance company in Lynn Haven, Florida.

White was attacked at her office by Bates after she returned from lunch and stabbed to death in nearby woods.

Bates is to be executed at 6:00 PM ET at the Florida State Prison.

There have been 28 executions in the US in 2025, the most since 2015, when 28 inmates were also put to death.

Twenty-three of this year's executions have been carried out by lethal injection, two by firing squad, and three by nitrogen hypoxia, which involves pumping nitrogen gas into a face mask, causing the prisoner to suffocate.

The use of nitrogen gas as a method of capital punishment has been denounced by United Nations experts as cruel and inhumane.

Florida has carried out the most executions in 2025 – nine.

The death penalty has been abolished in 23 states, while three others – California, Oregon, and Pennsylvania – have moratoriums in place.