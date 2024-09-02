Suspect in Boston airport murder extradited back to the US from Kenya

Nairobi, Kenya - Kenyan prosecutors said Monday they extradited a man accused of murdering his girlfriend in the US in a case that made headlines after he escaped police custody in Nairobi.

Kevin Kang'ethe was the subject of a three-month international manhunt after he fled the US for his native Kenya following the killing of Margaret Mbitu, who was found stabbed to death in a parking lot at Boston's Logan airport in November.



He was arrested in Kenya in January, but after just one week in detention, Kang'ethe slipped out of a holding cell – to the deep embarrassment of the Kenyan police.

He was recaptured in February while hiding out at a relative's home on the outskirts of Nairobi.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said in a statement that Kang'ethe had left Kenya on Sunday and would face a murder charge at a court in Boston on Tuesday.

Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga had assured FBI Director Christopher Wray during talks in Nairobi in June that his office was "keen to ensure justice involving this case is done in an expeditious manner," the statement said.

Four police officers, two relatives, and a lawyer were arrested in connection with Kang'ethe's jailbreak.

Just last month, in another humiliating incident for Kenyan police, a suspected serial killer accused of murdering and dismembering dozens of women escaped from another Nairobi police station.