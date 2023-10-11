Texas executes Jedidiah Murphy on World Day Against the Death Penalty

Huntsville, Texas - The US state of Texas on Tuesday executed by lethal injection a man sentenced to death for killing an elderly woman during a carjacking two decades ago, despite efforts by his lawyers to postpone the carrying out of his sentence.

Jedidiah Murphy (bottom r.) was executed by lethal injection in Texas on Tuesday despite pleas not to carry out the death sentence. © Collage: NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP & Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Jedidiah Murphy (48) was declared dead at 10:15 PM local time following his execution at a prison in Huntsville, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said.



"To the family of the victim I want to say I sincerely apologize for all I did. I hope this brings you closure, thank you," the inmate said as part of his last statement before reciting a psalm.

Murphy, who has spent two decades on death row, was convicted of the October 4, 2000, carjacking and fatal shooting of an elderly woman he forced at gunpoint to give him a ride.

According to the arguments of his lawyers, reported by the local press in recent weeks, Murphy had been abused as a child in foster homes and showed signs of serious mental illness, including suffering from hallucinations.

Although he did not deny the crime, he claimed his intention was not to kill the woman and he tried in vain to have his sentence modified.