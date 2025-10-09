Texas court halts Robert Roberson execution in controversial "shaken baby" case

Houston, Texas - A Texas appeals court on Thursday halted the scheduled execution of an autistic man convicted in a problematic "shaken baby" case.

A Texas appeals court has halted the execution of Robert Roberson so a lower court can consider a challenge to his conviction. © Cécile Clocheret / AFP

Robert Roberson (58) had been scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection next week for the 2002 death of his two-year-old daughter, Nikki.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals granted a stay of execution to Roberson so a lower court can consider a challenge to his conviction and the evidence of shaken baby syndrome.

A bipartisan group of Texas lawmakers has urged clemency for Roberson, citing "voluminous new scientific evidence" that casts doubt on his guilt.

Roberson would be the first person executed in the US based on a diagnosis of shaken baby syndrome, according to his lawyers.

His case has drawn the attention of not only Texas lawmakers but also best-selling American novelist John Grisham, medical experts, and the Innocence Project, which works to reverse wrongful convictions.

Also among his supporters is the man who put him behind bars – Brian Wharton, the former chief detective in the town of Palestine – who has said "knowing everything that I know now, I am firmly convinced that Robert is an innocent man."

Roberson has always maintained his innocence, and his lawyers maintain his chronically ill daughter died of natural and accidental causes, not abuse.