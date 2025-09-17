Trump's DOJ sues states for alleged "abuse of power" over voter registration lists

Washington DC - The states of Oregon and Maine are being sued by the Department of Justice (DOJ) after they failed to provide information on voter registration lists and maintenance.

Attorney General Pam Bondi's (r.) Department of Justice is suing Oregon and Maine over issues with their voter registration lists. © AFP/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The DOJ is claiming that Oregon and Maine failed to provide electronic copies of each states' voter registration list, as well as information that they requested on voter list maintenance procedures.

By doing so, the DOJ – led by Attorney General Pam Bondi – alleges that both states have violated the National Voter Registration Act, the Help America Vote Act, and the Civil Rights Act.

"States simply cannot pick and choose which federal laws they will comply with, including our voting laws, which ensure that all American citizens have equal access to the ballot in federal elections," said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon in a statement released by the DOJ.

"American citizens have a right to feel confident in the integrity of our electoral process, and the refusal of certain states to protect their citizens against vote dilution will result in legal consequences."

Election officials from a number of states across the country have refused to provide the DOJ with unredacted copies of their voting rolls due to privacy and data protection concerns, as well as fears of federal overreach.

Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read reacted to the lawsuit by declaring that his state's government will not submit to threats and attacks from President Donald Trump's administration.

"If the President wants to use the DOJ to go after his political opponents and undermine our elections, I look forward to seeing them in court," Read said in a Tuesday statement, as reported on by CNN.