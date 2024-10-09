Richard Glossip: Supreme Court appears split on high-profile death row appeal

Washington DC - The US Supreme Court appeared split on Wednesday about potentially granting a new trial in the high-profile case of an Oklahoma man sentenced to death for a murder he insists he did not commit.

Anti-death penalty activists, including members of MoveOn.org and other advocacy groups, rally outside the US Supreme Court in an attempt to prevent the execution of Oklahoma inmate Richard Glossip on September 29, 2015 in Washington, DC. © Larry French / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Richard Glossip (61) was convicted – twice – of the 1997 murder-for-hire of Barry Van Treese, an Oklahoma City motel owner, and sentenced to death in a case that has drawn appeals for clemency from Pope Francis and Hollywood stars.



Execution dates for Glossip have been scheduled nine times, and he has eaten three "last meals" as the case drags on.



Glossip's first conviction in 1998 was overturned because of ineffective counsel, but he was tried once more in 2004 and again found guilty.

His case wound up in the Supreme Court after the Republican attorney general of Oklahoma, in an unusual intervention, sought a new trial for Glossip, citing "grave misconduct" by prosecutors who withheld evidence and a star witness who lied on the stand about being prescribed lithium by a prison psychiatrist for bipolar disorder.

Glossip was convicted almost solely on the basis of testimony from Justin Sneed, the then-19-year-old motel maintenance man who confessed to bludgeoning Van Treese to death with a baseball bat in a plot he claimed was masterminded by Glossip, the motel manager.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals rebuffed state Attorney General Gentner Drummond's appeal to vacate Glossip's conviction and the Supreme Court agreed to hear the case.