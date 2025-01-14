US veterans arrested over protest at Pete Hegseth confirmation hearing

Washington DC - Three US veterans have been arrested after disrupting the Senate confirmation hearing of Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump 's nominee for Secretary of Defense.

As reported by CodePink, former intelligence officer Josie Gilbeau, former army Ranger Greg Stoker, and Former Merchant Marine Al Glatkowski with Veterans for Peace interrupted the hearing on Tuesday.

In particular, the trio each called out Hegseth's backing of Israel's genocide in Gaza as well as a lack of support for veterans in the US.

"When are you going to stop killing babies in Gaza? Veterans are committing suicide and are homeless," Josie Gilbeau yelled during the hearing.

"Shame on all of you. We need money. We need money for veterans committing suicide. Veterans are homeless," she continued.

Al Grabowski further slammed the Fox News host, who has been accused of sexual assault, as a "misogynist" and a "Christian Zionist."

"No money for disasters. Only $8 billion for Israel to slaughter children," Greg Stoker shouted.