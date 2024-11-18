Pete Hegseth's lawyer claims that his alleged sexual assault victim was actually "the aggressor"

Washington DC - Possible future defense secretary Pete Hegseth recently shared his side of the story regarding a sexual assault accusation that is haunting his appointment to Donald Trump 's presidential cabinet.

Donald Trump's (l.) cabinet pick Pete Hesgeth (r.) recently shared his version of the story as he faces allegations of sexual assault from an encounter in 2017. © Collage: MANDEL NGAN / AFP & Brett Carlsen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to The New York Times, Trump's transition team recently received a memo from a person claiming to be a friend of the woman that claims Hesgeth raped her at a hotel in 2017.

The memo details how the alleged victim, who is referred to as Jane, tried to mitigate a confrontation Hesgeth had with two women at a bar, who claimed he was being "pushy" about taking them to his hotel room.

After the two women left, Jane – who had been a guest at the hotel with her husband and two children – later found herself in Hesgeth's room with a "moment of hazy memory" of having been raped.

But Hegseth's lawyer Timothy Parlatore told the Times a much different version of the story, claiming their encounter after leaving the bar was consensual.

"Witnesses stated that Mr. Hegseth was visibly intoxicated, but the complainant was not, as she led him by the arm to his hotel room," Parlatore said.

"Video surveillance confirms that the two of them were 'walking together with arms locked together' and that the complainant was smiling."

In a statement to NBC News, Parlatore further accused the alleged victim of lying to save her marriage, adding, "She was the aggressor."

Nonetheless, Parlatore and his client paid off the accuser as he claimed it was "the height of the #MeToo movement," and Hesgeth feared he would be fired from Fox News over the allegations.