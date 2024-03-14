Verdict reached in case against father of Michigan school shooter

Washington DC - The father of a teen who purchased the gun that his son used in a deadly 2021 school shooting was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in a Michigan court on Thursday.

James Crumbley (c.), the father of a teen who purchased the gun that his son used in a deadly 2021 school shooting, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in a Michigan court on Thursday. © Bill Pugliano/Getty Images/AFP BILL PUGLIANO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

James Crumbley and his wife, who was found guilty of the same charges last month, bought their then 15-year-old son the 9mm SIG Sauer handgun that he used to kill four students at Oxford High School, 45 miles north of Detroit.



The Crumbleys, the first parents of a school shooter to face felony manslaughter charges in the United States for the actions of their child, were accused of ignoring warnings that the teen had mental health struggles.

"James Crumbley failed his son in a tragic way," prosecutor Karen McDonald said in closing arguments.

"But he didn't just fail his son. He failed to perform his legal duty to prevent these kids from being killed."

But defense attorney Mariell Lehman said James Crumbley "did not know he had to protect others from his son. He had no idea what his son was planning to do."

The jury returned a guilty verdict for James Crumbley (47) after just over a day of deliberations.

Both parents face up to 15 years in prison.

Their son Ethan is serving a life sentence for the November 30, 2021, shooting which left four students dead and seven other people injured.