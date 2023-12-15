Mother of six-year-old who shot teacher hit with more jail time

Newport News, Virginia - A Virginia woman whose six-year-old son shot and severely wounded his teacher was sentenced to two years in prison on Friday.

Deja Taylor, whose six-year-old son shot his teacher in January, has been sentenced to another two years in prison. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Deja Taylor's son brought her gun to school in the southern state on January 6 and shot his elementary school teacher.

The teacher was hospitalized for two weeks with injuries to her hand and chest.

The 26-year-old Taylor was sentenced to 21 months in prison in November after pleading guilty to illegally obtaining the firearm and making a false statement on a government form required to purchase the weapon.

Taylor had claimed, falsely, on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives form that she did not consume illegal drugs.

Newport News Circuit Court Judge Christopher Papile sentenced Taylor on Friday to an additional two years in prison for felony child neglect.

The two-year prison sentence is to be served after Taylor completes the 21-month sentence.