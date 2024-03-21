Willie Pye: Georgia executes man for first time in more than four years

Jackson, Georgia - A Georgia man convicted of kidnapping, raping and murdering his former girlfriend was put to death Wednesday, in the state's first execution in more than four years.

Willie Pye was executed by lethal injection at a prison in Jackson, Georgia, on March 20, 2024. © Georgia Department of Corrections/Handout via REUTERS

Willie Pye (59) was executed by lethal injection at 11:03 PM at a prison in Jackson, Georgia.



The US Supreme Court and State Board of Pardons and Paroles rejected a last-minute bid for clemency by Pye.

In arguing for clemency, Pye's attorneys said he is intellectually disabled – with an IQ of 68 – and experienced a traumatic childhood of "profound poverty, neglect, constant violence and chaos in his family home."

In addition, his lawyers said, Pye was poorly represented at trial by a "racist, overworked public defender," who has since died.

Pye was first sentenced to death in 1996 for the 1993 murder of his former girlfriend, Alice Yarbrough.

In 2021, an appeals court overturned Pye's death sentence on the grounds that he had received ineffective representation from his court-appointed lawyer.

The death sentence was later reinstated.