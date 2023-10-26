Boo! These spooky Halloween TikTok makeup looks are to die for

From Chucky to Hocus Pocus, these TikTok-viral Halloween makeup looks are perfect for any spooky season celebration on your agenda.

By Elyse Johnson

These super trendy and fun Halloween makeup designs are perfect to get you ready for spooky season!

From Hocus Pocus to Chucky, these TikTok Halloween makeup tutorials are perfect for spooky season. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@ellejamesmakeup & @ciaciaxo Halloween is finally here, and while spooky season is a special time for kids, adults can certainly join in on the fun, too! With that being said, for those who haven't had the time to pick out the perfect costume, here's another solution for your woes. These trendy Halloween makeup designs are devilishly fun and great last-minute options for any spooky celebration on your agenda! Don't miss out on any Halloween fun this year! Check out these three ghoulish and spooky TikTok makeup tutorials.

Chucky

Wanna play? TikToker @ellejamesmakeup offered an unique take on a Chucky-themed makeup look for Halloween. © Screenshot/TikTok/@ellejamesmakeup Friends 'till the end! TikToker @ellejamesmakeup took the iconic serial killer doll to new heights with this makeup creation. While also including a wig to match Chucky's signature hair, the beauty influencer broke down how to achieve this scary look, all the while saving a few bucks on a pricey costume! She also added body paint for Chucky's trademark fit, completing the eerie look that anyone can rock!

Blue Killer Clown

For those who aren't too scared of clowns, beauty influencer @camlyn has a killer design just for you. © Screenshot/TikTok/@camlyn For those looking for an even more spooky design, next up, we have @camlyn, who gave a step-by-step look at her "blue clown" look. This is another simple makeup process that doesn't require much and could be paired with a simple, all-black fit. The look also doesn't have to be a blue theme, as many know clowns are downright scary in any form! But for those brave enough to try this creation, do so if you dare!

Winifred from Hocus Pocus

TikToker @ciaciaxo showed viewers how to get the "Winifred" look from the iconic movie Hocus Pocus. © Screenshot/TikTok/@ciaciaxo Alexa, play Bette Midler's rendition of I Put A Spell on You because this look is simply spell-binding! TikToker @ciaciaxo put her spin on the classic Halloween flick, Hocus Pocus. Thanks to the recent sequel, the Sanderson sisters remain one of the most popular costumes to this day. But for those not looking to break the bank, this makeup design is right up your alley. If one would like to dress up as "Winifred," the TikToker's breakdown may be a bit more intricate, but definitely worth the effort!