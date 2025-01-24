Here's how you can achieve Sabrina Carpenter's flawless "Jelly Donut Blush" look at home

"Jelly Donut Blush" is the latest beauty fad going through the social media trend cycle, and it's been practically co-signed by singer Sabrina Carpenter based on some of her looks from the past year.

No actual donuts are involved, although it might be cool if they were (those cowards!)

There isn't much to the makeup trick that gives the Espresso singer her flushed glow.

Simply take some liquid highlighter and dot it in a circle on the high point of each cheek.

Then go back in and take a dot of blush to the center of the highlighter circle – just like a jelly donut filling!

After everything has been blended out, you'll see the results: a dappled and dewy pop of color that the TikTok beauty girlies are swearing by.