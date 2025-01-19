Trump promises executive order on TikTok ban and makes ownership pitch

Washington DC - President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday called for the US to take part-ownership of TikTok and vowed to issue an executive order to delay a ban on the wildly popular app, buying time to "make a deal."

President-elect Donald Trump promised to issue an executive order delaying a US ban on TikTok as soon as he is sworn in. © REUTERS

Trump's announcement came hours after TikTok went dark in the US under a law banning it in the name of "national security," as a deadline for its Chinese owners ByteDance to sell its US subsidiary to non-Chinese buyers lapsed.

The law however includes a clause allowing for a 90-day delay if the White House can show progress toward a viable deal, but so far ByteDance has flatly refused any sale, despite last-minute offers.

Outgoing President Joe Biden's administration said it would leave the matter to Trump – who takes office on Monday – and that it would not enforce any ban.

I'm asking companies not to let TikTok stay dark!" Trump said on his Truth Social platform. "I will issue an executive order on Monday to extend the period of time before the law's prohibitions take effect, so that we can make a deal to protect our national security."

He said he "would like the United States to have a 50% ownership position in a joint venture," arguing that the app's value could surge to "hundreds of billions of dollars – maybe trillions."

"By doing this, we save TikTok, keep it in good hands," Trump wrote.