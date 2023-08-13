Labor Day nails: Salute the flag with these trendy TikTok tips

Before the madness over Labor Day weekend begins, check out these trendy nails designs based on a few TikTok ideas that are perfect for the upcoming holiday.

From the American Flag to poolside fun, these trendy nail designs are perfect for Labor Day Weekend. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/queendiana27 & jesslizs And just like that, summer is starting to enter its last leg. But there's still sunny days and fun ahead, especially with Labor Day Weekend approaching. The holiday is a busy one, leaving limited time to find the right nail design that will match those red, white, and blue fits to close out the season. Lifestyle How to wash clothes that have both black and white colors Never fear, as TAG24 has got you covered on the top, trendy new styles. Here are three must-try nail designs from TikTok that are perfect for Labor Day!

White K-pop inspired pearly nails

These White "K-pop" nails are simple, chic, and easy to do or get done at a local nail salon. © Screenshot/TikTok/collectedmorning Coming just in time before the dreaded "don't wear white after Labor Day" rule sets in, these adorable "K-pop inspired" pearly nails will compliment any outfit. Though TikToker @collectedmorning didn't break down the look herself, she did show viewers how the look was created on her hands. The design, which looks best on almond-shaped nails, features white and nude tones. You can also play around with the nail art on this look by adding flowers, clouds, pearls, or light glitter embellishments. Either way, this simple trend is easy to do!

Patriotic Nails

Red, White, and Blue. This patriotic nail-design is on-theme for the upcoming Labor Day weekend. © Screenshot/TikTok/queendiana27 What's Labor Day without a little nod to the patriots? The American Flag-inspired design that Queendiana27 rocked is another trendy style that can compliment any Labor Day fit. Plus, the nail art can be rocked on any nail length or cut, but it's probably best to let a professional do this, as the TikToker did. It'll be well worth it, as rocking Stars and Stripes on your nails is always a bold statement. You can change things up from a traditional flag look by swirling all three colors together, or layering stars on red instead of blue. Why not stand out with the head-turning holiday design?

Poolside Nails

For the poolside hotties that plan are simply rocking bikinis Labor Day weekend, these poolside nails are a perfect fit. © Screenshot/TikTok/jesslizs For those looking for something summer-themed but still risqué, the poolside nail trend is right up your alley. The popular nail art has been making waves with a few celebrities, and can be created with any color. TikToker jesslizs chose accents of light pink, nude, plus light and dark blue colors for her unique look. The design is meant to look like water ripples or waves, like a reflection of a clear pool. And if you won't be celebrating near a body of water, these nails will give you a dose of water-inspo to keep you cool anyway.