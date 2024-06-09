Gov Ball 2024: Day 2 sees Sabrina Carpenter claim the festival crown

By Lena Grotticelli

New York, New York – Day 2 of Gov Ball Music Festival rolled into New York City on Saturday, where Sabrina Carpenter debuted her brand-new song and may as well have been crowned Queen of the Fest. TAG24 NEWS was live on-the-ground.

The Killers closed out Saturday night with their headlining set on Day 2, while Sabrina Carpenter stole the show.  © Collage: Lena Grotticelli

The crowds flooded into Queens on Saturday, as Flushing Meadows Corona Park saw many more festivalgoers pack in than the numbers that turned out for Gov Ball's Friday's fun.

Yet the locale still felt spacious enough to enjoy - unless you were on the hour-long lines for food - while Saturday's heavy hitters Sexxy Red, P1Harmony, and TV Girl stood out from the pack.

21 Savage brought the heat and fiery pyrotechnics to a high voltage crowd, who kept hoisting ladies on shoulders, only to be scolded by security to keep their feet on the ground. Speaking of - Savage's sound system reverberated so much that you could feel the ground below shaking. Good vibes indeed.

The Killers closed out the night with their familiar rock saunter, playing Somebody Told Me at the beginning of their headlining set and saving hits All These Things That I've Done, Human, and Mr. Brightside until the very end.

But it was Sabrina Carpenter who undoubtedly cemented her place as festival royalty with an afternoon set that proved she had the crowd in the palm of her hand. Her set pieces and heart-cutout corset one-piece matched in on-trend butter yellow, as she pranced around the stage looking like a polished Polly Pocket. Fans went wild over the song of the summer Espresso, and she sang her brand-new song Please Please Please live for the first time – making for the highlight of Gov Ball 2024 thus far. The song only dropped one day earlier, yet fans screamed the words. She also reminded them with a bold final text visual - with font in matching butter yellow - that her new album Short N' Sweet comes out on August 23.

She also left behind a blunt message on the last lines of her song Nonsense before she exited the stage: "People who hate Pride can suck my Gov Ball. Happy Pride, New York!"

Follow along on TAG24's Instagram and TikTok for more on-the-ground coverage on Sunday. Here's a roundup of more memorable moments from Day 2:

Gov Ball NYC is an annual music festival in New York City, established in 2011.  © Lena Grotticelli
Sabrina Carpenter took to the GovBall stage on Saturday afternoon for an hour-long set that included her hit single Espresso.  © Collage: Lena Grotticelli
Sexxy Red got things scorching at Gov Ball on Day 2.  © Samba Laban
21 Savage amped up the Gov Ball crowd with pyrotechnics during his set on Saturday.  © Lena Grotticelli
TV Girl had sunset-tinged visuals during their aptly timed sunset set on Saturday at Gov Ball.  © Anna Downs
Gov Ball after dark (l.) and during The Killers' headlining set on Day 2.  © Collage: Lena Grotticelli

Sunday has lots of lady love in store with the most anticipated string of performers at the event: Chappell Roan, into Reneé Rapp, followed by SZA, back-to-back. Plus, it's the only day of the weekend that's sold out of General Admission passes - meaning the crowd size will only get bigger for the banger finale.

As the festival's motto says, "You're Doing Great." And Gov Ball 2024, you certainly are.

Cover photo: Collage: Lena Grotticelli

