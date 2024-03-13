What are broccoli freckles and why are TikTokers obsessed?

Take a quick trip over to the vegetable aisle for the latest TikTok beauty trend – broccoli freckles!

Take a quick trip over to the vegetable aisle for the latest TikTok beauty trend – broccoli freckles! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@paulinareitman

Need a new way to veg out with your makeup routine? Well, then, why not give broccoli freckles a try?

It's a simple enough concept! All you have to do is go and get yourself a floret of broccoli – and make sure to clean it very well beforehand!

Then you just use that piece of broccoli to apply faux freckles on your face with a dab or two of bronzer. Easy, right?

And, according to a now-viral TikTok video by user @paulinareitman aka Paulina Reitman, the bizarre beauty trick really does work!

"Shut up!" Reitman said in shock after trying the trend for herself and achieving some fairly impressive results.

"When summer comes around – are you kidding?"

This isn't the first time that a piece of produce has been used in a glam routine, either. Remember when bananas were all the rage for skincare on TikTok in January of 2023?