What is martini makeup? TikTok gets shaken and stirred over new beauty trend

By Steffi Feldman

"Strawberry girl" and "tomato girl" summer are officially over, but there's no need to get too sad about it: "Martini makeup" is here, and it's got TikTok shaken and stirred up.

TikToker @beautifoles gives a tutorial of the martini makeup trend. © Screenshot/TikTok/@beautifoles The hashtag "martini makeup" has garnished a whopping 1.6 million views and counting on TikTok, but what does it mean? Martini makeup is all about bold eye shadows, shimmering shades, and show-stopping lip colors. In other words: the idea is basically to make yourself look like a martini. That means cool, smoky tones, plus and a little olive pigment, of course! Yet despite the new beauty trend pouring a stiff one, some TikTok users don't want to drink up.

Why is the martini makeup trend popular?

Beauty influencer account @claudianeacsumakeup shows off martini makeup with an epic olive green wing. © Screenshot/TikTok/@claudianeacsumakeup Though the martini makeup trend has firmly taken hold, there are definitely signs of micro-trend fatigue amongst some TikTok users. "Why do we need to name everything?" one comment read. "Cannot keep up with these names for everything," wrote another. It's also not lost on beauty enthusiasts that the martini makeup style has definitely been done before. It's basically just another name for a cut crease, or a version of Samantha Jones' look from Sex and the City. (Maybe it's the collective unconscious demanding her continued presence on And Just Like That?) After all, Sex and the City brought martinis, specifically cosmos, into the mainstream years ago. Could "cosmo makeup" with some sexy red tones be next?