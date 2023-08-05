Selena Gomez is a dreamy "tomato girl" with cottagecore fashion

Los Angeles, California - From coastal cowgirl to cottagecore, is there a fashion aesthetic Selena Gomez can't pull off?

Selena Gomez rocked a dreamy, cottagecore look for a recent cooking show shoot. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/selenagomez

The 31-year-old followed up her viral bachelorette party snaps with a peek inside her home as she films new episodes of a cooking show.

In photos shared to her Instagram story on Thursday, Gomez donned a flowy white dress with short puffed sleeves and a tied bow at the neckline.

She matched the free-following cottagecore look with a half-up, half-down hairstyle featuring loose waves.

The outfit is also a good example of the rising "tomato girl" summer aesthetic, which highlights a relaxed take on summer fashion that makes one look like they're ready to hit the farmer's market (to buy tomatoes, perhaps).

Kylie Jenner recently took on the trend with her own white ensemble quite similar to the one Gomez wore but as a two-piece rather than a gown.

The Only Murders in the Building star seems to be filming in the same kitchen she has used for Selena + Chef, but the show has yet to be officially renewed.