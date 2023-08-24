Was And Just Like That season 2 redeemed by the return of Samantha Jones?

New York, New York - The Sex and the City TV revival, And Just Like That (AJLT), has concluded its second season with the long-awaited return of Samantha Jones!

Kim Cattrall made her long-awaited reprisal as her Sex and the City character Samantha Jones in the season 2 finale of And Just Like That. © IMAGO / Allstar

The second chapter of AJLT has finally come to an end!

While the controversial spin-off still hasn't won fans over completely, the series has been renewed for a third, and hopefully final, season.

SATC star Sarah Jessica Parker and her leading ladies wrapped up this season with new outlooks and fewer "expectations."

Unfortunately, many fans only tuned in for the finale because of one reason, and one reason only: Samantha Jones!

AJLT's season 2 ending brought back Kim Cattrall's iconic sexually proud character, and fans can not stop raving over her long-awaited cameo!