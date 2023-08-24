Was And Just Like That season 2 redeemed by the return of Samantha Jones?
New York, New York - The Sex and the City TV revival, And Just Like That (AJLT), has concluded its second season with the long-awaited return of Samantha Jones!
The second chapter of AJLT has finally come to an end!
While the controversial spin-off still hasn't won fans over completely, the series has been renewed for a third, and hopefully final, season.
SATC star Sarah Jessica Parker and her leading ladies wrapped up this season with new outlooks and fewer "expectations."
Unfortunately, many fans only tuned in for the finale because of one reason, and one reason only: Samantha Jones!
AJLT's season 2 ending brought back Kim Cattrall's iconic sexually proud character, and fans can not stop raving over her long-awaited cameo!
AJLT's season 2 finale reminds the world why it'll never be SATC
The HBO Max series had an okay start in season 1, but fans were quickly turned off soon after, and things just went downhill from there.
From the Che Diaz hate train to the painful demise of Cynthia Nixon's Miranda Hobbs, AJLT has been on a slippery slope for some time.
Another reason why AJLT failed to capture that SATC sparkle is due to Samantha's clearly-felt absence.
Newcomer Sarita Choudhury, who played Carrie Bradshaw's sexually liberated friend/relator Seema Patel, did her best to fill that void, but let's face the facts: there's only one Sam Jones!
And while the recent finale wasn't a hit, the first five minutes made up for it all thanks to Cattrall's final gift to SATC fans, and it was absolutely fabulous!
Is this the last we'll see of Samantha Jones? Hopefully not! In the meantime, catch up with Carrie and the rest for girls as season 2 of And Just Like That is now streaming on Max.
Cover photo: IMAGO / Allstar