What's the Pearl Skin trend? How to get the viral new look
"Pearl Skin" is the new viral beauty look on the TikTok block! But what is it all about, and how can you achieve the glowy look for yourself?
New York Fashion Week might have led us to believe that a Glass Skin trend was coming for fall/winter.
The standout Glass Skin look came from Pat McGrath's porcelain doll makeup, a complex process that appears to have inspired the art for Cardi B's new single Enough (Miami).
There have been other variations of Glass Skin floating around – remember Hailey Bieber's Glazed Donut skincare routine?
While they are undeniably very similar, Pearl Skin has some key differences from its predecessor.
With Pearl Skin, the emphasis falls on a soft-focus matte, pearlescent effect as compared to the shiny and wet-looking Glass Skin.
The Glass Skin trend also has a stronger emphasis on moisture and skincare. Pat McGrath's porcelain doll glass skin looks got their crystalline shine from gel moisture masks, after all.
Pearl Skin, on the other hand, involves the use of strobe highlight accents as a way to subtly contour the face. While the appearance of natural skin is still key to the makeup trend, it also borrows from the Coquette vibes that we've been seeing all over this spring!
If you're still confused, think of it this way – pearls and glass objects look somewhat alike, but the level of shine and the clarity of that shine as well as the presence or lack of iridescence, differentiate the two effects.
How to get the viral Pearl Skin look
Start out with a light coverage foundation or a tinted moisturizer.
Cream products have been popular with influencers who try to achieve the look since they will blend out more easily.
Remember, Pearl Skin is going for an elevated but still natural-looking result!
Now for the pearl part of Pearl Skin – get creative with anything pearlescent and shimmery.
Strobe creams, illuminating primers, and liquid highlighters are the best tools of choice.
Concentrate the pearl effects on the apples of your cheeks and along your cheekbones, on your temples and brow bones, and the tip of your nose to go for the glow!
A glossy lip is the perfect finishing touch and voila – Pearl Skin!
