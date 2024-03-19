What's the Pearl Skin trend? How to get the viral new look

"Pearl Skin" is the new viral beauty look on the TikTok block! But what is it all about, and how can you achieve the glowy look for yourself?

While they are undeniably very similar, the Pearl Skin look (r.) has some key differences from its predecessor, Glass Skin. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/nyane & jasminlily_

New York Fashion Week might have led us to believe that a Glass Skin trend was coming for fall/winter.

The standout Glass Skin look came from Pat McGrath's porcelain doll makeup, a complex process that appears to have inspired the art for Cardi B's new single Enough (Miami).

There have been other variations of Glass Skin floating around – remember Hailey Bieber's Glazed Donut skincare routine?

While they are undeniably very similar, Pearl Skin has some key differences from its predecessor.

With Pearl Skin, the emphasis falls on a soft-focus matte, pearlescent effect as compared to the shiny and wet-looking Glass Skin.

The Glass Skin trend also has a stronger emphasis on moisture and skincare. Pat McGrath's porcelain doll glass skin looks got their crystalline shine from gel moisture masks, after all.



Pearl Skin, on the other hand, involves the use of strobe highlight accents as a way to subtly contour the face. While the appearance of natural skin is still key to the makeup trend, it also borrows from the Coquette vibes that we've been seeing all over this spring!

If you're still confused, think of it this way – pearls and glass objects look somewhat alike, but the level of shine and the clarity of that shine as well as the presence or lack of iridescence, differentiate the two effects.