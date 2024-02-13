Valentine's Day outfit inspo based on spring's viral fashion trends!

Still wondering what to wear for Valentine's Day? Well, here are some of the biggest trends of Spring 2024 for some last-minute inspiration!

By Steffi Feldman

2024's spring style roster proves fashion has never been more flirty, girly, or romantic – which is perfect for Valentine's Day outfit inspo! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@your_ptashka, @fancifuldoll, & afashionnerd Love is in the air – but what to wear? 2024's spring style roster proves fashion has never been more flirty, girly, or romantic. And that's great news for anyone still on the lookout for last-minute V-Day ideas! These fabulous looks will be "in" far beyond February 14, so you can take this outfit inspo into the rest of the spring season as well. Lifestyle Galentine's Day: How to celebrate gal pals with TikTok-inspo Wondering what to whip out? Let's go, lovelies!

Lingerie as outerwear

Lingerie as outerwear has been taking over this spring, which is a match made in heaven for the most romantic holiday around! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@selkie & @your_ptashka Lingerie as outerwear has been taking over this year, which is a match made in heaven for the most romantic holiday around! Now, this could mean a no-pants look (a la most of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour costumes) or simply boudoir influences. Think corset tops, silky slip dresses, nightgown-type silhouettes, and ribbons galore. Beauty Valentine's Day nails: TikTok nail art inspo to spice up Galentine's Day Anything vintage and flowy or covered in lace will capture the spirit of this trend.

Mesh and tulle

If you want to take your mesh in a girlier direction, though, go for tulle – mesh's floofier cousin! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@-- & @kelleyheyer Mesh is also very big lately, which is a modern riff on the ever-lovely lace look. The mesh trend has been evolving into some creative offshoots. Some celebs have even put chainmail into the mix. And what could be more heart-melting than a knight-in-shining-armor-inspired fit for Valentine's Day? If you want to take your mesh in a more feminine direction, though, go for tulle – mesh's fluffier cousin. Culted has some great ideas on how to experiment with mesh and tulle, including layering, playing with transparency, frills, and billowing organza. This trend's sheer will clearly steer you into the spotlight.

Coquette

Coquette style is a mix of feminine and sultry with a touch of Old English elegance. © Screenshot/Instagram/@travelmomoirs Continuing with the traditionally feminine influences, spring fashion has ushered in what Russh calls "a saccharine return to girlhood." It's no wonder, really. The girl-heavy pop culture influences from this year – the Barbie movie, the Eras Tour, Beyoncé's Renaissance, and Priscilla – obviously trickled down to the spring season. And why not? Girly is gorgeous! Coquette fashion, which is very similar to the Japanese Lolita style subculture, has been going viral since January. But what is "Coquette," anyway? The style is a mix of feminine and sultry with a touch of Old English elegance. Light pinks and pastels, pearly whites and off-white creams, velvet, and lace make for a softer springtime version of the bright magenta Barbiecore trend from the summer. Remember to keep the makeup soft and glowy for a full Coquette effect! While Barbiecore seemed to be inspired by trends from the '90s and Y2K, Coquette is more Victorian, Edwardian, Rococo, and Regency-looking. Just pick and choose the frilliest, most traditionally feminine touches from each era and a pale color pallet, and you'll have Coquette down pat. Add a sassy pop of color to break up the whites and pastels for some fun contrast!

Balletcore

Balletcore vibes can also be achieved by simply using the traditional cinched waist/puffy skirt combo – as long as you've got that going on, you've basically nailed the trend. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@csiriano, @wildroseandsparrow, & @fancifuldoll The Balletcore trend is easy enough to master! Ribbons and tulle skirts are a given, as are ballet flats and pastels. Stick your hair in a tight updo if you want to complete the look, and go with flowy, flouncy fabrics for optimal movement. Remember, you don't have to go all out to invoke a ballerina's look.

Balletcore vibes can also be achieved by simply using the traditional cinched waist/puffy skirt combo. As long as you've got that going on, or a slicked back updo or bun that's been trending for a minute, you've basically nailed the trend. Feel free to mix and match the ballet styles with sleek masculine elements, like spikes and trending metallics, for a cool juxtaposition!

Bows

Bows are the big accessory flourish you've likely been seeing everywhere this season! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@glamourpossum, @afashionnerd, & @kelleyheyer Bow down to bows! Bows are the big accessory flourish you've likely been seeing this season. Hair bows are in every store and ribbons of all shapes, fabrics, widths, and lengths can be seen adorning dresses, purses, underwear, hair, and anything else you can think of! Anything can be the canvas for a bow. Don't be afraid to just get silly with it and tie some cheeky bows with reckless abandon.

There's also a fun take on bow sizing this season, with giant oversized pieces and teeny tiny ones scattered around the fashion landscape to make the retro look absurd and postmodern. Tie it up!

Pearls

Pearls can be worn as earrings, necklaces, bracelets, or on your clothes in creative ways. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@coristrike & @your_ptashka Pearls? With all the vintage vibes, how could we shut these s(ch)uckers out? Pearls are to this softer season what sequins and sparkles were to the summer's Barbiecore – an over-the-top add on to an already strong look. There are a lot of creative ways to style these longtime fashion staples. Pearls – real or fake – can be worn as earrings, necklaces, bracelets, or on your clothes. Experiment with pearls of different sizes, shapes, colors, and strand lengths. Add them to barrettes, use them as buttons, or stick some on a headband – any way you choose to use pearls will be on trend this season. You can't go wrong, because every pearl is beautiful in its own unique way – just like you.