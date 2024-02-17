Hair trends for fall/winter 2024: New York Fashion Week slays the game!

New York Fashion Week showed us the hair trends that we can expect to see in fall and winter of 2024, and here they are for your coiffure consideration!

By Steffi Feldman

Pumped-up hair and the mod look

Standout hair moments from NYFW were the va-va-voom looks from designer brands Marc Jacobs (r.) and Christian Cowan (l.), among others. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@justinemarjan & @diane.kendal Go big or go home! Standout hair moments from NYFW featured the va-va-voom hair looks from Marc Jacobs and Christian Cowan. The Marc Jacobs show took obvious inspo from Diana Ross, which meant volume and drama via windswept wigs. Fashion Spring 2024's most viral fashion trends to try for yourself! Christian Cowan's hairstylist Justine Marjan also aimed for luxurious pumped-up hair, achieving more definition via classic rollers, curling irons, and hair pins. Son Jung Wan featured teased and brushed-out pompadour-esque shapes, while the gravity-defying looks continued with Thom Browne's grungy Dorothy braids. The lewks are inspired by TikTok's mob wife trend, and take a cue from the iconic '80s soap opera dynasty –bringing sultry, classy, and mod-looking back-combed bouffants back in style. Sky-high and teased tresses are making a comeback. Translation: go big or go home!

Slicked back wet-look and "come as you are" natural hairstyles

Slicked-back Matrix-meets-Audrey Hepburn looks and "come as you are" natural hair was all over the runways for some grunge/punk flair ahead of the Wicked movie and Taylor Swift's album releases. © Collage: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Runway 7/AFP Ilya S. Savenok/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@diane.kendal Slicked-back Matrix-inspired hairdos, side-swept parts, and "veil hair" showed off the grunge and punk inspirations at NYFW. Many of the wet-look grunge moments have been trending for a while, and were paired at NYFW with structured tailored suits and elegantly flowy ball gowns. The result gives off an Audrey Hepburn-meets-punk rock vibe. The hairstyles of this Fashion Week echoed the unusual proportions and asymmetrical lines seen in this season's clothes, as different hair textures and lengths have come into play with choppy and windswept looks as well. Simple and natural-looking hair also dominated the runways, in a subtle reference to the trending punk and grunge aesthetic. AKA: not showing off "too much effort" in the hair and makeup departments. The message of iconic grunge band Nirvana's song Come As You Are became a big element of grunge culture, and has shown through in this year's hairstyles. Read: vulnerability, authenticity, and a rough-and-tumble aesthetic is everywhere.

Braids and intricate adornments

A model walks the runway during the Thom Browne Fall 2024 fashion show at New York Fashion Week on Wednesday in New York City. © ANGELA WEISS/AFP The Wicked movie and its Wizard of Oz origins may have been an influence not just on clothing, but on hair, as riffs on Dorothy braids dominated NYFW. Impressively complex and creative hair painted the runways this year. But most of all, there were buns and braids at every turn, often accessorized with innovative accents, like gold leaf seen for Thom Browne. Alice + Olivia opted for pearl hair pins and Collina Strada even tried out hair tattoos. Christian Siriano hairstylist Lacy Redway also created a gorgeously gilded "celestial box bun," a box-shaped bun hairstyle with gold foil along the middle part and on top. Ribbons and bows from Spring coquette style were replaced by sleek metallic bits and ornate knots and loops. And it was braids galore: "Teddy bear "braids stole the show for LaPointe, while Tory Burch stylist Guido Palau braided up a storm. But the award for the most unusual braids goes to Thom Browne's gravity-defying effects. Seriously, how did they do all these wild braids? The world may never know.