Gen Z decides leggings are over – and millennials have thoughts

First, Gen Z came after millennials' skinny jeans and side parts . Now the intergenerational TikTok fashion scenes have collided once again as a new debate has brought leggings into the fray.

In a now-viral TikTok video from last month, self-dubbed "hot girl anthropologist" Hannah Brown decided to crowdsource how people styled themselves to run errands.



Donning a chunky knitted sweater, plain white sneakers, a pair of regular ol' black leggings, and sunglasses, Hannah asked her followers what they thought of her "going out" fit?

The comments section was a bloodbath, folks.

Apparently, according to one commenter, "We should all collectively burn our leggings."

Wait, what?

"Let's be honest, they are not flattering on the majority," they continued.

"Flare leggings, regular leggings out diva," another agreed.

A third jumped in, writing, "Primary thing here is the leggings! Go glared leggings (yoga pants). Also Nike is not it anymore. Adidas Sambas or New Balances are the sneakers rn."

Commenters were also buzzing about platform Uggs.



"Def gotta change those leggings to flare leggings + platform uggs + hair in claw clip + small hoop earrings," wrote another. Someone else agreed, adding, "I'm not a hot girl, but I wear 'flared leggings,' cropped sweaters or fitted cropped tops with a cute jacket, and fake platform Uggs."

Being the dedicated hot girl anthropologist she is, Hannah quickly made a followup to alert the masses to this new development.

"Apparently we're not wearing leggings anymore," she reported. "Leggings are for the gym."

"We are wearing flare leggings, aka yoga pants for us millennials. We are wearing them to run errands, and maybe to the gym as well?" she asked. "I don't know, you can't trust me, you know this."