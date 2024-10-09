LeBron James tapped as honorary Met Gala co-chair as 2025 theme is revealed!

New York, New York - Vogue Magazine has revealed that the Met Museum's spring 2025 Costume Institute exhibition and annual New York City Met Gala would be called Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

The theme will explore the evolving style identity of Black men in terms of "dandyism" from the 18th century onwards.



The 2025 Met Gala – which will be happening on Monday, May 5 – is being co-chaired by Anna Wintour, Pharrell Williams, A$AP Rocky, Lewis Hamilton, and Colman Domingo.

Basketball legend LeBron James will also be serving as an honorary chair for the event.

Per the first Insta post from Vogue, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style "will take the Black dandy as its subject, examining the importance of clothing and style to the formation of Black identities in the Atlantic diaspora."



They noted that this is the first Costume Institute exhibit since Men in Skirts (2003) to exclusively feature menswear and the first since Andrew Bolton took over as Curator in Charge to involve a guest curator.