The Garden of Time: What is the 2024 Met Gala theme all about?

New York, New York - The 2024 Met Gala is just around the corner, and this year the theme is named after a short story called The Garden of Time. Here's what it's all about.

The 2024 Met Gala theme is: The Garden of Time. © 123rf/undrey

This year, the theme is more open-ended than the 2023 edition, which was all about Karl Lagerfeld.

As per tradition, Monday's event will coincide with the Metropolitan Museum of Art's new spring exhibition.

Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion will showcase over 250 historically significant costumes, many of which are too fragile ever to be worn again and were inspired by the natural world.

The Costume Institute's show celebrates fashion history by presenting some of the most fabulous pieces ever made and will display them as they relate to the natural elements that inspired them.

It also aims to highlight the need for sustainability in fashion and examine that endless cycle of creation and destruction, which is where J.G. Ballard's 1962 short story The Garden of Time comes in.