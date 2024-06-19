Milkmaid you look! These dresses are the perfect summer staple

Summer fashion is in full force with heat waves sweeping the country, and milkmaid dresses are the best way to stay comfy cool in the blaze.

Bye-bye leggings and sweats – milkmaid dresses are coming for your bag! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@cheygurlfitness, @itsyagirlmariaa, & @oxleylifestyle

Milkmaid dresses are dresses with a ruched bust, flowy skirt, and often feature a floral fabric.

They're typically maxi or midi in length for peak floatiness, but some milkmaid dresses are pretty cute in a mini as well.

A few particularly viral versions of the dress also include a corset back for that especially snatched waistline.

These gorgeous vintage-style frocks are universally flattering, comfy as all get out, and perfectly in line with the cowboycore, Garden Girl, and coquette summer vibes.

And the best part might be that they're easy to dress up or down with a few simple accessory swaps!

But what is it that makes these dresses so perfect?