What is cowboycore? Beyoncé spurs on the newest fashion craze!

Beyoncé saddling up into the country music world has elevated the new fashion trend known as "cowboycore." Here's what you need to know about the latest style movement.

Beyoncé's jump into the country music world has sparked a new fashion trend called cowboycore! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@beyonce

Cowboycore – a fashion trend revolving around Western staples like cowboy hats, boots, denim, leather, and more – has been trickling into the mainstream.

Since Queen Bey launched her new era of country music by dropping two record-breaking country songs on Super Bowl Sunday, it's giddy upped with this season's fastest galloping fits.

Although it has existed some time, there's recently been a massive spike in searches for the trend. According to fashion experts at Boohoo, TikTok videos tagged with #cowboy reached 1 billion views in the 30 days after Beyoncé's single TEXAS HOLD 'EM went viral.

We've found the best pieces from Beyoncé's recent flurry of cowboycore activity on Instagram to show you how to style this trend yourself.

Here's how Bey's bringing in her hometown Texas style, and how you can too.