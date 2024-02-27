What is cowboycore? Beyoncé spurs on the newest fashion craze!
Beyoncé saddling up into the country music world has elevated the new fashion trend known as "cowboycore." Here's what you need to know about the latest style movement.
Cowboycore – a fashion trend revolving around Western staples like cowboy hats, boots, denim, leather, and more – has been trickling into the mainstream.
Since Queen Bey launched her new era of country music by dropping two record-breaking country songs on Super Bowl Sunday, it's giddy upped with this season's fastest galloping fits.
Although it has existed some time, there's recently been a massive spike in searches for the trend. According to fashion experts at Boohoo, TikTok videos tagged with #cowboy reached 1 billion views in the 30 days after Beyoncé's single TEXAS HOLD 'EM went viral.
We've found the best pieces from Beyoncé's recent flurry of cowboycore activity on Instagram to show you how to style this trend yourself.
Here's how Bey's bringing in her hometown Texas style, and how you can too.
Bolo ties
Beyoncé sported a turquoise bolo tie to watch the Super Bowl, causing searches for "bolo tie" to skyrocket by 566%!
Bolo ties, a drawstring alternative to a traditional necktie, are usually draped over a collared shirt.
Beyoncé has also rocked a cardigan tied in a bow near her neck for a dash of that good ol' country bolo-type flair.
The Halo singer also showed the bolo looks killer over an elegant dress for a choker-esque vibe.
For a creative and more frilly alternative, you can also incorporate the popular bow trend near the neckline for a bolo-adjacent look.
Whether bolo or bow-lo, you can't go wrong.
Cowboy hats
Cowboy hats are perhaps the most recognizable hallmarks of cowboycore.
These wide-brimmed and structured accessories are incredibly versatile, pairing well with dresses, shirts, jumpsuits, and more!
You can dress a cowboy hat up or down, and they're just as stylish as they are practical in keeping the sunny spring and summer sun out of your eyes.
Check out the creative ways Beyoncé styles cowboy hats, whether for monochrome or contrast color outfit looks.
Cowboy boots
Boy howdy – you didn't think we'd forget cowboy boots, did you? You'll get along great with these on your little doggies!
Like cowboy hats, you can dress these up or down to your preference. Cowboy boots can work with skirts, dresses, pants, or give that outfit a little extra lift in a taller version.
The traditional leather version of these shoes is super durable, and comfy (to boot).
Bey takes these country staples into the world of high glam, however, with tall stilettos and a thigh-high fit.
Don't forget the cheeky spurs the Single Ladies performer sported for her Super Bowl look.
Do you think Beyoncé's looks will spur on others to join in on the cowboycore fun?
The official title of Beyoncé's upcoming album is not totally clear, but the star has referred to it as "act ii." The rumored full country-leaning record is set to drop March 29.
