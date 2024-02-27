What is cowboycore? Beyoncé spurs on the newest fashion craze!

What is cowboycore? Beyoncé's jump into the country music world has sparked a new fashion trend. Here's what you need to know about the latest style movement.

By Steffi Feldman

Beyoncé saddling up into the country music world has elevated the new fashion trend known as "cowboycore." Here's what you need to know about the latest style movement.

Beyoncé's jump into the country music world has sparked a new fashion trend called cowboycore!
Beyoncé's jump into the country music world has sparked a new fashion trend called cowboycore!  © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@beyonce

Cowboycore – a fashion trend revolving around Western staples like cowboy hats, boots, denim, leather, and more – has been trickling into the mainstream.

Since Queen Bey launched her new era of country music by dropping two record-breaking country songs on Super Bowl Sunday, it's giddy upped with this season's fastest galloping fits.

Although it has existed some time, there's recently been a massive spike in searches for the trend. According to fashion experts at Boohoo, TikTok videos tagged with #cowboy reached 1 billion views in the 30 days after Beyoncé's single TEXAS HOLD 'EM went viral.

Leap year: Everything you need to know about years like 2024
Lifestyle Leap year: Everything you need to know about years like 2024

We've found the best pieces from Beyoncé's recent flurry of cowboycore activity on Instagram to show you how to style this trend yourself.

Here's how Bey's bringing in her hometown Texas style, and how you can too.

Bolo ties

For a creative alternative to the bolo tie (r.), you can also incorporate the also-viral bow trend near the neckline (l.) for a bolo-adjacent look, like Beyoncé!
For a creative alternative to the bolo tie (r.), you can also incorporate the also-viral bow trend near the neckline (l.) for a bolo-adjacent look, like Beyoncé!  © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@beyonce

Beyoncé sported a turquoise bolo tie to watch the Super Bowl, causing searches for "bolo tie" to skyrocket by 566%!

Bolo ties, a drawstring alternative to a traditional necktie, are usually draped over a collared shirt.

Beyoncé has also rocked a cardigan tied in a bow near her neck for a dash of that good ol' country bolo-type flair.

Bacon, avocado, and pickle coffee? TikToker whips up bizarre "making coffee" trend in weird viral videos
Food Bacon, avocado, and pickle coffee? TikToker whips up bizarre "making coffee" trend in weird viral videos

The Halo singer also showed the bolo looks killer over an elegant dress for a choker-esque vibe.

For a creative and more frilly alternative, you can also incorporate the popular bow trend near the neckline for a bolo-adjacent look.

Whether bolo or bow-lo, you can't go wrong.

Cowboy hats

Cowboy hats are perhaps the most recognizable hallmarks of cowboycore.

These wide-brimmed and structured accessories are incredibly versatile, pairing well with dresses, shirts, jumpsuits, and more!

You can dress a cowboy hat up or down, and they're just as stylish as they are practical in keeping the sunny spring and summer sun out of your eyes.

Check out the creative ways Beyoncé styles cowboy hats, whether for monochrome or contrast color outfit looks.

Cowboy boots

Will Beyoncé's new shoe look spur on others to join in on the cowboycore fun?
Will Beyoncé's new shoe look spur on others to join in on the cowboycore fun?  © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@beyonce

Boy howdy – you didn't think we'd forget cowboy boots, did you? You'll get along great with these on your little doggies!

Like cowboy hats, you can dress these up or down to your preference. Cowboy boots can work with skirts, dresses, pants, or give that outfit a little extra lift in a taller version.

The traditional leather version of these shoes is super durable, and comfy (to boot).

Bey takes these country staples into the world of high glam, however, with tall stilettos and a thigh-high fit.

Don't forget the cheeky spurs the Single Ladies performer sported for her Super Bowl look.

Do you think Beyoncé's looks will spur on others to join in on the cowboycore fun?

The official title of Beyoncé's upcoming album is not totally clear, but the star has referred to it as "act ii." The rumored full country-leaning record is set to drop March 29.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@beyonce

More on Fashion: