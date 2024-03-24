Pants are cancelled: How to rock the no-pants fashion trend

Need a refresher on the new no-pants fashion trend that's been going around this spring? We've got you (un)covered.

Celebs like Camila Mendes (I.) and Kylie Jenner (r.) are letting loose for the spring's no-pants trend! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@camimendes & @kyliejenner

Fashion week predicted the no pants trend and early adopters – like Kendall Jenner, who some have erroneously credited for inventing the look – hopped onto the look right away.

But the trend began to wane as time went on.

Now that spring has officially sprung, however, is the trend coming back into full bloom – or bloomers, as the case may be?

The answer is yes! Pants are dropping every which way in favor of the "no pants" look, also called the "pantless" look.

The runways were right, Taylor Swift helped with her The Eras Tour onesie fashions, and now red carpet looks and celebs in the wild have followed (in birthday) suit! From Hailey Bieber to Kylie Jenner, Camila Mendes to Sydney Sweeney – pants are over.

But this isn't the first time it's happened.

It Girl Edie Sedgwick first popularized the style in the '60s, with Life Magazine writing that she was "doing more for black tights than anyone since Hamlet."