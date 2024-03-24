Pants are cancelled: How to rock the no-pants fashion trend
Need a refresher on the new no-pants fashion trend that's been going around this spring? We've got you (un)covered.
Fashion week predicted the no pants trend and early adopters – like Kendall Jenner, who some have erroneously credited for inventing the look – hopped onto the look right away.
But the trend began to wane as time went on.
Now that spring has officially sprung, however, is the trend coming back into full bloom – or bloomers, as the case may be?
The answer is yes! Pants are dropping every which way in favor of the "no pants" look, also called the "pantless" look.
The runways were right, Taylor Swift helped with her The Eras Tour onesie fashions, and now red carpet looks and celebs in the wild have followed (in birthday) suit! From Hailey Bieber to Kylie Jenner, Camila Mendes to Sydney Sweeney – pants are over.
But this isn't the first time it's happened.
It Girl Edie Sedgwick first popularized the style in the '60s, with Life Magazine writing that she was "doing more for black tights than anyone since Hamlet."
How to style the no-pants look
Now, runways and red carpets are fine and fancy for some, but can an everyday consumer really get away with rocking this risky business sans a public indecency charge?
Definitely. The solution is either short shorts, strategic leggings and tights, and oversized tops to help with coverage. Long blazers, sweaters, and coats work well to help out, and make it easy to pair with the rest of thiis spring's trending style.
What do you think? Would you ever give this strange trend a try?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@camimendes & @kyliejenner