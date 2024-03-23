Viral Video of the Day for March 23, 2024: Taylor Swift's "no pants" makes toddler question everything

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a toddler recreates Taylor Swift's iconic style while the singer performs on The Eras Tour. But why doesn't she wear pants? That's what this little fella is dying to figure out.

Viral Video of the Day

Where are Taylor Swift's pants? (Deacon's Version) is taking over Instagram!

In the viral clip, the little guy holds a ukulele and tells his mama he's pretending he's not wearing pants because he's Taylor.

"He is both in support of, but also slightly concerned about, Taylor’s lack of pants," one viewer hilariously stated.

In hilarious fashion, the little Swiftie then decides she must have folded them and put them away.

Check it out below:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a toddler Swiftie that went viral from taking the pop icon's hilarious "pantless" fashion advice.
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a toddler Swiftie that went viral from taking the pop icon's hilarious "pantless" fashion advice.  © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@darcyboucher
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@darcyboucher

