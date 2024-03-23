Viral Video of the Day for March 23, 2024: Taylor Swift's "no pants" makes toddler question everything

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a toddler recreates Taylor Swift 's iconic style while the singer performs on The Eras Tour. But why doesn't she wear pants? That's what this little fella is dying to figure out.

Where are Taylor Swift's pants? (Deacon's Version) is taking over Instagram!

In the viral clip, the little guy holds a ukulele and tells his mama he's pretending he's not wearing pants because he's Taylor.

"He is both in support of, but also slightly concerned about, Taylor’s lack of pants," one viewer hilariously stated.

In hilarious fashion, the little Swiftie then decides she must have folded them and put them away.

Check it out below:

