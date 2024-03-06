Ralphcore: Why are TikTokers dressing like the Ralph Lauren Polo Bear?

The latest fashion trend on TikTok is dressing like the Ralph Lauren Polo Bear. But why are they dressing this way, and what's the history behind this iconic animal mascot?

Lifestyle and fashion TikToker Lindy Goodson's now-viral video – captioned "my best outfit in.... possibly years I fear" – first kicked off the current trend, though influencers like Elliot Duprey had previously championed dressing like the bear.

"This lil dude is wearing a really freakin' cute outfit," she said in the post. "Look at the layering here! I want to dress like him!"



Lindy goes on to emulate the bear's style with items from her own closet, and the results are impressive!

"I'm not messing around when I say the Polo Bears might be the key to inspiration and testing out new things that I have needed," Lindy added.



After her first Polo Bear video, the hashtag #dressinglikepolobear took off – and it's no wonder why.

A resurgence in the popularity of the luxe preppy-chic look, dubbed Ralphcore by some, has been super trendy and shows no signs of stopping! If New York Fashion Week is any indication, 2023's quiet luxury trend is set to transition into corporate luxury for fall and winter.

"The bear itself is so adorable, which makes it eye-catching. Also, he serves as a sort of neutral model for the outfits," Lindy told Town & Country. "When I put a Polo Bear on screen, people are able to imagine themselves in a similar outfit made up of their own pieces."

She continued, "The Polo Bear doesn't showcase a specific body type or look, just the outfit on an animal – making them universally inspiring."