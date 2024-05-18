Standout fashion moments from the Cannes Film Festival red carpet

The fashion looks at the Cannes Film Festival have been slaying the game, but did you expect anything less from a French film festival?

Cannes, France - The fashion at the Cannes Film Festival has been slaying the game, but did you expect anything less from a French film festival?

Indian actress Aishwarya Rai arrives for the screening of the film Kinds of Kindness at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on Friday. © Antonin THUILLIER / AFP Ooh la la! The celebs are out in full force, and the slightly more avant-garde film festival has inevitably brought about a similar attitude toward the red carpet style offerings on show! Admittedly, the ultimate show stopper on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival so far this year is without a doubt an anonymous dog in a puffy yellow train dress.

A dog wearing a dress arrive for the screening of the film Pigen Med Nalen (The Girl with the Needle) at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes on Wednesday. © VALERY HACHE / AFP

Naomi Campbell

The 53-year-old supermodel turned back time when she slipped into a sequined black Chanel dress she first wore 27 years ago for the premiere of Furiosa.



Anya Taylor-Joy

The star of the Mad Max saga prequel gave a modern take on the 1950s with a tight chignon and corset, red lips, and a floor-sweeping sparkling champagne Dior dress.

Her giant-hatted gold ensemble from around the same time packed a bit more punch, but there's nothing wrong with a subtle look – especially noticeable juxtaposed against the hardcore costume and set design of the Mad Max franchise.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Miss World 1994 received mixed reviews for her glimmering turquoise and silver gown.

One fan said it looked like the Iron Throne in HBO hit Game of Thrones, while others thought it was giving "peacock."

Eva Green

The British actor, and member of the Cannes jury, injected an elegant moth vibe into her gothic palette of black with a sculpted translucent dress by Dutch fashion designer Iris van Herpen.



Hunter Schafer and Margaret Qualley

Schafer, the Euphoria actor featuring in Palme d'Or contender Kinds of Kindness, wowed in an Armani dress as shimmering as a French Riviera swimming pool.

Co-star Qualley, who also features in another film in competition – slasher horror The Substance – opted for streamlined Chanel ballet chic.

Iris Mittenaere

The French model and 2016 Miss Universe received praise for a tight black Schiaparelli dress with a golden coral-reef-like sculpture encrusted on its front and back.



Yseult

Vogue gave a nod to the French singer and model's black and white Chanel outfit at the Megalopolis premiere, calling her "one of the most unpredictable but stylish presences on the Croisette." But critics said the style was just a copy of Dior's New Look of 1947.