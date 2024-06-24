Vogue World brings together fashion and sport ahead of Paris Olympics

Paris, France - The bar was set high a month before the Olympic Games as the Vogue World event brought together fashion and sport for an unprecedented crossover show in the heart of Paris.

Anna Wintour poses during a photocall for the Vogue World fashion show, one month before the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. © REUTERS

"We are here to celebrate the wonders of French fashion. I am very grateful for the support of everyone here in France and the fashion world," said the Sunday show's organizer, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.



Raising her trademark dark glasses towards the column of Place Vendome, Wintour, dressed in a multi-colored sequined ensemble, said she was grateful "it wasn't raining" on the square, which had been locked off for the occasion.

"The challenge was to honor the big houses and dedicate this evening to all the creators," Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo told AFP.

In front of the Ritz, the emblematic hotel of the City of Lights where Wintour is a regular, a select list of 800 guests included Pharrell Williams, Jared Leto, Diane Kruger, and Eva Longoria.

The show began with Jean Paul Gaultier putting the finishing touches to the dress of singer Aya Nakamura, while an orchestra delivered a classical take on Daft Punk's Around the World, escorted by a squad of Parisian waiters carrying trays.