What is the glass hair beauty trend seen at New York Fashion Week?

New York Fashion Week for spring/summer 2025 has taken the glass skin beauty trend to a whole new level... welcome to glass hair! © Collage: Dave Kotinsky / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Craig Barritt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Luar's spring/summer 2025 runway show featured daring looks left and right, but the hair was a particular highlight of the Rockefeller Center event.

The hair team, helmed by Evanie Frausto, took inspiration from the fashion house's past sculptural looks and the popular glass skin trend for straight wet-looking locks and perfected stitch braids.



The strikingly reflective effects were created using TRESemmé Thermal Keratin Smooth weightless Fortifying Heat Protection Spray, TRESemmé Mega Hold Gel, and TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Weightless Silky Shine Spray.

The pièce de résistance was without a doubt the resin-coated extensions similar to the swooping looping styles of the 1920s.

"We prep the extensions beforehand, creating different shapes, and then I go a bit Picasso to form the different sculptures," Frausto said.

The Luar runway show also featured temporary tattoo leopard-print eyelids and scaly snake leather eyebrows. Nail artist Naomi Yasuda went with chrome nails and dangling bead appliqués applied to long square-shaped nails.