What is the best home workout equipment this summer?
With much of the Northern Hemisphere sweltering amid intense summer heat, going outside for your daily workout seems not only unpleasant, but dangerous. This can make it difficult to stay in shape. We've got you covered on the best gear to get you fit from the comfort of your own home.
When the temperature reaches 80 degrees or higher, the intense heat will drive even the most enthusiastic fitness buffs away from park workout equipment and even venturing out to the gym.
Seeing as such a heat wave can pose very real dangers to those who want to exercise outside, it becomes ever the more important to have a collection of high-quality home workout equipment to keep you fit and healthy through the summer months.
Read on for what you need to know.
What is the ideal indoor home workout?
When figuring out your ideal workout, you've likely got an instructor or personal trainer involved, and you've likely based it around a pretty standard system – either a chosen sport or a chosen gym. This decision is made based on what is best for the individual and the best way that they can better their own body.
If you need to get more cardio and want to be slim and sleek, then running, swimming, or some other form is very easy to do, whether in or out of the gym. Lifting is great for anyone wanting to improve their muscles and burn off high quantities of calories in relatively little time. Whatever you want to do, there's an exercise out there, and it's relatively easy to get into.
This all gets thrown up in the air, though, if you are forced to work out at home, especially if the problem keeping you there is the heat outside. When this happens, you need to find a way to exercise each part of your body without packing your apartment or house full of giant and very expensive equipment.
As a result, the ideal set of indoor home workout equipment will be a combination of weights, cardio, flexibility, and general strength training. We have designed this set of recommendations based on this assumption.
Best home workout equipment for summer: Top 5
Whatever you choose, make sure that you have both the space and opportunity to use the item before you buy it. With this set, however, you'll be able to exercise a lot of your body without ever needing to leave your humble abode. You can even order this stuff online and have it delivered; it's just that convenient!
These five bits of equipment won't break the bank and won't shatter your body. They are solid, simple, and affordable options for a good summer workout at home.
5. A pull-up bar for your doorway
If you're looking to do some strength training, then doing more than just a few pushups and sit-ups can go a long way. With this easy-to-set-up pull-up bar from Ally Peaks, you'll have a strong and heavy-duty device that'll neither break the bank nor your doorway.
It's incredibly easy to set up, can be used for a variety of exercises, and can take a maximum weight of about 440 pounds. This is certainly one to keep an eye out for!
4. An adjustable workout bench with all the trimmings
One of the most important things when buying home work-out equipment is to go with something that's versatile – especially if it's a larger item. The diversity of exercises that this fantastic Ateedge workout bench provides is second to none.
To make matters even better, this is a solidly constructed steel piece of equipment that comes with everything you could want.
3. An exercise bike
If you're going for cardio, then you should truly go for cardio. With this awesome exercise bike from CHAOKE, travel your way across the country from the safety of your air-conditioned living room.
It's a great piece of kit and something that you'll be able to use while watching television, chilling with the kids, and even studying for exams. It's very big and bulky, but still a great thing to have!
2. Stay cheap, get skipping
For those who haven't skipped since elementary school, a set of jump ropes might seem like a bit of a strange choice. Other than the potential for these ropes to make an insane mess of your house, they are actually fantastic choices if you are looking to get fit.
These Loocio jumping ropes are tangle-free, lightweight, and, most importantly, an incredibly cheap option.
1. Get lifting
The ultimate choice, and a real must-have for at-home workouts, is a quality set of weights, as well as a rack to keep them elevated, easy to access, and make them at least a little bit aesthetically pleasing. They can be used in conjunction with lots of different exercises and are well worth the cost.
This set of CAP Barbells is absolutely fantastic and even comes with a stylish rack. What more could you possibly want?
Ultimately, your best bet is to go to a fitness store or gym and try out a few options. But if you can't, go with a home workout set up that gives a money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied - like this LES Mills home workout setup, now having some can't-miss sales.
Here's to optimizing your workout, and stay healthy during these hot few months.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Meagan Stone