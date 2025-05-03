Cinco de Mayo: Level up your guacamole game with these simple tricks!

It's no secret that homemade guacamole is usually so much better than supermarket options, which are often way too creamy and lack that extra bit of taste. Now that it's Cinco de Mayo, it's time to show you how to rock 'n guacarole!

These tips will let you rock out with your guac out! © OMAR TORRES/AFP

Making your own guacamole dip is super easy, and not as much work as you'd think. Indeed, it is the perfect Cinco de Mayo snack to bang out in five minutes or less!

While there are plenty of different types of guacamole, and lots of extra ingredients you could mix in for an extra kick to those mashed avocados, one restaurateur has spilled his secret for his popular and beloved mash.

Edson Diaz-Fuentes, founder of Santo Remedio – a popular Mexican restaurant in London – has revealed his tips on how to make sure your guac is not only decent, but perfect.

The first thing to remember is not to blend the avocado, since you'll want a firm and chunky texture, Diaz-Fuentes explained in his renowned recipe for the World Avocado Organization (yes, that's a thing).

Another key element are his onions, which are marinated in lime juice for a zingy hack!

The chef also salts the tomatoes before adding them to remove excess water.

Using these steps will significantly enhance your guacamole's flavor, he explained. Check out the rest of the recipe below, to prepare for a guac-fueled Cinco de Mayo!