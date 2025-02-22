National Margarita Day 2025: Tasty cocktails recipes to celebrate in style

Saturday marks National Margarita Day 2025, and what's a better way to celebrate than with a nice, cold margarita? Now's the perfect time to taste-test some new cocktail flavors that will have your taste buds jumping with joy!

There are so many ways to make a margarita, why stay in the traditional lane? © Screenshot/Instagram/mexicansugarlascolinas

Sure, for that margarita madness, you can hit up your local Mexican restaurant and dabble in all the delicious noms it has to offer.



But sometimes, staying at home and crafting up boozy beverages all your own is the way to go, especially if you're down to try some new flavors without dropping mad cash to do so.

Why splurge on an overpriced margarita flight when you can whip up your own from the comfort of your own casa?

If you're looking for new flavor flaves to spice up your marg game, try one of these three variations.

Mixing in different tequila variations, like gold tequilas and smoky mezcal, is a great way to experiment with different types of liquor, too.

Who knows, you might discover your new go-to boozy bevvy along the way!