Joke of the Day for May 5, 2024: Get your funny on for Cinco de Mayo
Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of Cinco de Mayo! Here's a kitty silly to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: What does a cat say on Cinco de Mayo?
Answer: "Have a purr-fect Cinco de Me-ow!"
