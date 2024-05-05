Joke of the Day for May 5, 2024: Get your funny on for Cinco de Mayo

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of Cinco de Mayo! Here's a kitty silly to make you smile.

Joke of the Day

Question: What does a cat say on Cinco de Mayo?

Answer: "Have a purr-fect Cinco de Me-ow!"

Joke of the Day for May 5, 202.
Joke of the Day for May 5, 202.  © Unsplash/Cristina Hernández

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Night for May 4, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Star Wars Day away Joke of the Night for May 4, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Star Wars Day away
Joke of the Day for May 4, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday Joke of the Day for May 4, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday
Joke of the Night for May 3, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for May 3, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for May 3, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for May 3, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for May 2, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for May 2, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for May 2, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for May 2, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for May 1, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for May 1, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for May 1, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for May 1, 2024: Get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Cristina Hernández

More on Joke of the Day: