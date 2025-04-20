Easter recipes: Sweeten your holidays with these yummy TikTok dishes!

From mini pork wellingtons to creamy scalloped potatoes, these easy and delicious recipes shared by TikTokers are perfect for the Easter holiday!

By Elyse Johnson

Crack or dye those eggs and grab that spatula! These delicious yet simple Easter dishes on TikTok will brighten everyone's holiday this season.

Try these easy and yummy TikTok dishes this Easter! © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@food_blogger_0 & @dancearoudnthekitchen And just like that, Easter has sprung upon us. While everyone loves yummy honey-glazed ham or a juicy lamb chop, TikTok users have provided some easy ideas that'll put a unique spin on Easter dinner this year. From simple desserts to brunch items, no one will leave disappointed if you give any of these tasty recipes a try. Beauty What is looksmaxxing? Inside the bizarre influencer beauty trend So, dust off those aprons and grab a seat! Here are the three must-try TikTok dishes for Easter.

Strawberry rhubarb crescent ring

Looking for something sweet this Easter? Try TikToker @dancearoundthekitchen's recipe for a savory, strawberry rhubarb crescent ring. © Screenshot/TikTok/dancearoudnthekitchen A lot of families are opting to go the brunch route for Easter. With that in mind, why not sweeten up everyone's plate with this delicious strawberry rhubarb crescent ring? With a combination of sweet and savory courtesy of the strawberry rhubarb filling and cream cheese, the flakiness from the crescent ring perfectly ties this dish together. Head on over to @dancearoudnthekitchen's page for this recipe and even more yummy surprises!

Scalloped potatoes

TikToker @food_blogger_0 breaks down this simple yet creamy scalloped potatoes dish that is perfect as a side or meal. © Screenshot/TikTok/food_blogger_0 Another easy yet down-right-delicious dish is these creamy scalloped potatoes! TikToker @food_blogger_0 breaks down this simple recipe, which doesn't require too much but will still yield juicy results. Even though scalloped potatoes are more of a side dish, it's still a hearty meal and a great option for those looking to cut back on meat. Besides, who can really say no to a creamy, cheesy potato?

Mini pork wellingtons

Mini pork wellingtons? Yes please! User @at.home.cook shares how to put a new spin on this classic dish. © Screenshot/TikTok/at.home.cook Wellingtons usually take a ton of work – and even more preparation. But user @at.home.cook has presented viewers with a much simpler option that can be used as an appetizer or part of a meal. These mini pork wellingtons are just too juicy to pass up and, again, are pretty easy to make. And one doesn't have to just stick with pork, as beef, chicken, or even a veggie can be used in this dish!