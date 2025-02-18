Easy winter dinner recipes to warm up in cold weather

Cold winter nights are the perfect time for heartwarming meals. We take you through some of the best and easiest winter dinner ideas.

By Evan Williams

There are few things more warming and calming than a hearty winter meal, but it can sometimes be difficult to get motivated over just what to eat when the temperature drops. Here are some easy and tasty winter dinner ideas.

Get your chopping board and knives out to make some warming winter dinners. © Davies Designs Studio / Unsplash Picture this: you're snuggled up in a cozy blanket and dreaming of something warm and tasty. The problem is, you don't feel like busting out all the stops, yet you're craving something delicious. Not to worry: there are plenty of easy winter recipes out there! Tattoos Influencer's tattoo tribute to late grandmother goes hilariously wrong in viral TikTok In this food guide, we'll take you through some of the best and easiest winter dinner recipes around. Feeling hungry? Feeling cold? We've got you covered below!

Dinner ideas for winter nights are always appreciated!

Some nights, you just don't want to cook, but that shouldn't dissuade you from preparing a scrumptious meal for your family. Something fresh, warming, nutritious, and easy is the perfect winter meal. Better yet, it's not too hard to achieve. For many, the fear of having so many choices available is enough to dissuade them from cooking. To help you out, we have compiled a selection of easy and cheap-as-chips recipes.

Winter dinner ideas for cold weather | Recipes

We have focused on gathering some easy, but not necessarily fast, winter dinner recipes. These are generally healthy options that don't require much work – even if they have to bake or simmer for a few hours – and you can make in large quantities for the whole family. Let's dig in!

Roast chicken will always warm your soul during those long winter months! © Brett Jordan / Unsplash

Roast Chicken Recipe | Don't forget the trimmings!

Roast chicken is, of course, an absolute classic. It is also wildly easy to make, with most of your time spent waiting for the bird to bake. There's no need for anything fancy like Yorkshire puddings or such, but there's also no need for packaged gravy. That would just be a waste! Ingredients: 1 whole chicken

Carrots

Potatoes

Parsnip

Peas

Lemon

Salt

Pepper

Olive oil

Red wine

Flour

2 cups of water

Paprika or rosemary (optional) Instructions: Step 1: Wash your chicken and season it thoroughly, making sure to apply plenty of salt to the skin so that it crisps up. During this process, apply seasonings like salt, pepper, paprika, and rosemary if you want. Next, simply cut a lemon in half and plop it inside the chicken. Step 2: After placing some baking paper on your baking tray, create a trivet for the bird to sit on. Simply chop up a few veggies and put them on the base of the pan. Sit the chicken on top and then sprinkle it with olive oil so that it's nice and shiny. Step 3: Bake at about 350 °F for around an hour and a half, or until it reaches an internal temperature of 175 °F. Step 4: Repeat the seasoning process with your veggies of choice. What you want to do, though, is chop them into nugget sized pieces (to your discretion) and pop them in a big bowl. Add olive oil and the seasoning you want, and then toss them in the bowl. Step 5: Bake the vegetables for around an hour and a half in the same oven as the chicken, or until nice and crispy. Step 6: Once the chicken is getting close to done, drain all the juices from the baking pan into a pot, along with the vegetables your bird is sitting on. Add a pinch of salt, a splash of red wine, a bit of pepper, about two cups of water, and then boil for around 10 minutes. Step 7: Drain the liquid out so that it is separate from the vegetables and whisk in some flour to thicken it up. Step 8: Allow your chicken to rest for 5–10 minutes after removing it from the oven, and then proceed to carve. Serve it all up with a healthy dollop of that homemade gravy. Yum!

Just a quick FYI: You could also try baking a nice plump turkey, though that will often take a lot longer and require a bit more preparation.

Beef or Chicken Stew Recipe | Keeping winter wholesome

Stew is a true winter staple, and something that no one should put their nose up at. It's delicious, heartwarming, and a real treat when you've just come in from the cold. Problem is, people get scared by how long it takes. Have no fear, beef or chicken stew is incredibly easy to make and doesn't have that much active time. In the end, you're basically going to prepare everything and then let it simmer in a pot for a number of hours. It's kind of perfect, really! Simply add everything to a pot, turn on the stove, and watch a movie. Once it's over, dinner's ready and it's time to watch another movie while you eat. What's not to love? We've already got an extensive beef stew recipe, so we won't go into detail here on how to make it. But believe us – this is an incredibly easy and warming meal for winter!

But what about the chicken? Yes, this recipe was for beef stew not chicken stew. Chicken stew is easy, though. Simply use chicken stock instead of beef stock, and white wine instead of red wine. Everything else is the same!

Pumpkin Soup Recipe | Or whatever vegetable you want

Few things are easier to make and more heartwarming than a good pumpkin soup. © Jade Aucamp / Unsplash Pumpkin soup is one of those cooking classics that everyone should learn. It doesn't take long, it's crazy delicious, cheap as heck, healthy, and warming. What's also fantastic is that, with a few ingredient changes, you can make all kinds of soup once you've mastered the basics! Again, we've already got a pretty great pumpkin soup recipe for you to check out, so we won't give you instructions here, but what we will do is offer you a few suggestions! Here are some other fantastic soups that you can try out this winter: Food National Drink Wine Day: How to make homemade wine... the easy way! Potato soup

Chicken and leek soup

Mushroom soup

Tomato and basil soup

Carrot soup

Sweet potato soup

Don't forget those broths and chowders! Remember that your soup game doesn't need to be exclusive to creamy blended soup. Try a chowder, play around with broths, none of this is hard and you won't regret it.

Bangers and Mash Recipe | Peas off with those greens!

A true staple of warm winter foods, you truly can't fault good ol' Bangers and Mash. With just the right type of sausages, you are in for an easy, quick, and absolutely delicious meal that'll even keep the kids happy. That being said, it's not that healthy, but you'll have to indulge us this once. One of the most important things to remember when making our Bangers and Mash recipe is that the sausage is king. Make sure to choose a good one, something with plenty of fat to maximize its flavor, and something good and girthy. Again, you won't regret it. Here are some of the best bangers for your mash: Thick pork sausages

Irish sausage

Cumberland sausages

Bratwurst

Lincolnshire sausages

Important: Don't forget the mushy peas! Grab a bag of frozen peas, chuck 'em in the microwave until they are nice and steamy, and season them generously with some salt, pepper, and lemon juice. Add some mint leaves and give them a good mashing with your potato masher, so that they are nice and mushy but not pureed. Alternatively, do the same thing but heat it in a pot instead of the microwave. Easy [pea]sy!

Homemade Gnocchi Recipe | Easier than you'd think

This is probably the trickiest of all the recipes we have included here, but it's also one of the most heartwarming and tasty. Again, this might seem a little out of place on account of its difficulty and time consumption, but if you've got a lazy Sunday afternoon ahead of you, then this could be a fantastic activity for the whole family! Ingredients: 2 pounds of potatoes

1 pound of all-purpose flour (have more, in case necessary)

1 egg

3 pounds ripe tomatoes

16 oz passata

4 cloves of garlic

2 medium white onions

1 medium buffalo mozzarella (8oz)

Parmigiano reggiano (to garnish)

Olive oil

Salt

Pepper Instructions: Step 1: Peel all the potatoes, chop them into slivers, and boil until soft but not too mushy. Drain the potato water and give them a mash. Step 2: Dust a large, easy-to-wash flat surface with flour and scoop the mashed potatoes onto it. Shape the mash into a volcano-like form and crack an egg into the volcano's "crater". Step 3: Use a fork to beat the egg a little, so it's combined, and then use your hands to thoroughly mix the egg into the potatoes, along with a pinch of salt. Add your flour and knead until the dough is relatively dry, nice and light, and well-formed. Remember to continuously re-dust the surface and to add more flour to the dough as needed. Step 4: Chop the dough ball into smaller chunks and roll them out, on the floured surface, until it is a thin "string" along the counter. With a sharp knife, cut them into small gnocchi-shaped pieces. Remember to dust each one before collecting them in a bowl, so that they don't stick together. Step 5: Chop up your onions and begin to sauté them in a pan with some olive oil. Crush the garlic and add it to the onions once they have begun to sweat. Continue to cook on a medium heat until the onions have gone translucent. Step 6: Chop up the tomatoes and add them to the onions, turning up the heat and continuously stirring so that the sugars release and everything starts to caramelize. Once the tomatoes have dissolved, add the passata and season with salt and pepper to taste. Cook for 20 minutes on a medium heat or at a simmer. Step 7: In another pot, bring water to the boil and add a pinch of salt. Put your gnocchi into the water at a rolling boil. They should take only 4ish minutes to cook, but the best way to know they are done is to wait until they have all risen to the surface. Step 8: Mix the gnocchi into the tomato mixture, preserving some of the pasta water when draining. Chop up the mozzarella, add a spoonful of the water to the mixture, and then fold the cheese into your pasta. This should make it creamy and delicious-looking. Season to taste, serve in a small bowl, and garnish with a scattering of parmigiano reggiano. Gnocchi is an absolutely wonderful treat for the whole family, and you don't have to make it with the tomato sauce. We would also recommend making a thick pumpkin sauce, similar to pumpkin soup.

Hot, spicy tip: If you're not a fan of gnocchi, but like the idea of having a fun dinner-related activity for the whole family, try making your own pasta this winter! It's easier than you would expect.

You don't need to eat meat to enjoy a good chili! In fact, you can even make it vegan! © Svitlana / Unsplash

Chili con/sin Carne | Spice to warm that winter meal

Let's end this roller coaster of a ride with something simple, easy, and endlessly delicious. Pair this chili with some corn chips and top with grated cheese to make some absolutely fantastic nachos, or just eat it in a bowl with some bread. It's the perfect warming winter treat – you'll love it! Ingredients: 17 oz passata

3 medium tomatoes

2 large bell peppers

30 oz corn

35 oz kidney beans

2 lbs minced beef (or double the kidney beans for vegetarians)

4 medium onions

5 cloves of garlic

2 red chilies

1 tsp cumin

10 oz stock (vegetable or beef)

Salt

Pepper Instructions: Step 1: Chop everything up, don't worry about making it all tiny or precise – it's chili, after all! Step 2: Sauté the onions with a bit of olive oil in a large pot, adding the garlic after a few minutes, and continuing until translucent. Step 3: Add the diced bell peppers and chopped chilies, mixing well and allowing to get a little bit of a sear on the bottom. Continue to add in the tomatoes and cook through until thick and caramelized. Step 4: Toss in the meat/kidney beans, as well as the corn, and mix everything together very thoroughly. Step 5: Season with salt pepper, add the cumin, and cook on a medium heat until all the meat is cooked through. If cooking with minced meat, allow all the juices to evaporate off. Step 6: Chuck in your stock of choice and the passata. Mix thoroughly and bring the temperature up to a simmer. Cook for around 45 minutes at this temperature and serve.

Make your life cozier with these easy winter dinners!